FOLLOW UP: Another body discovered after tragic Kowie River car crash

Another body washed up from the Kowie River on Saturday, but is this the end of the saga?

When Talk of the Town investigated the incident where it was reported a female driver had accidentally plunged her Nissan bakkie into the Kowie River at Wharf Street in the early hours of Tuesday morning, resulting in her death.

However, since Tuesday at least one other body from the accident has been discovered. According to the SAPS, the other body came to the surface on Saturday morning.

The body has been identified as Buyelekhaya Zuma, 36, was retrieved from he river on Saturday morning.

Potential third body?

However, a potential third body was reported to have been retrieved from the river on Friday.

Initially, police did not mention that a culpable homicide docket had been opened in the investigation and, as far as the report is concerned, there was no third body.

Talk of the Town will investigate the matter further and publish a report on the incident in this week’s edition.

In the meantime, the police report, issued on Saturday, states as follows:

ISSUED BY MEDIA SPOKESPERSON, CAPTAINMALI GOVENDER

A case of culpable homicide is being investigated following the retrieval of a body this morning [Saturday March 20] at approximately 9.30am from the Kowie River in Port Alfred.

The deceased identified by his family as Buyelekhaya Zuma aged 35 was the owner and driver of the vehicle that was recovered in the river earlier this week.

It has been established thus far that both deceased were in the vehicle heading back home after dropping off a friend at her home nearby. The vehicle veered off the road and plunged into the Kowie River. At this stage, no clear indication was received as to who drove the vehicle, as the deceased female was not in possession of a drivers licence.

During the course of the investigation, eyewitnesses accounts stated that a person who was in the vehicle managed to get out of the vehicle before it sank but was unable to swim to safety. Since the incident, Divers from the SAPS, NSRI and local municipality patrolled the river for any signs of the second occupant of the vehicle.

