Dramatic shootout, high-speed chase as East London cops, guards foil N2 cash-in-transit heist

A dramatic shootout and high-speed chase ensued when police and security guards foiled a cash-in-transit heist on the N2 between East London and Qonce (formerly King William’s Town) on Monday evening.

DispatchLIVE received a tip-off about G4S van that had been targeted by two Ford Rangers.​

On Tuesday morning, Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci confirmed to DispatchLIVE that police received information about the possible robbery just after 6pm on Monday.

Soci said a multi-disciplinary team comprising of police from various environments and security officers was dispatched to investigate the reports.

“While on the N2, the two vehicles suspected to be belonging to the suspects – a White Ford Ranger and a Silver Ford Ranger – were spotted and the members followed the vehicles from the N2 to the direction of Buffalo Pass,” said Soci.

“Upon realising that police were on their tails, the suspects accelerated and at the Buffalo Pass the two vehicles split up in different directions, and the members continued to follow the white Ford Ranger.

“The suspects then took the Pineapple Farm gravel road where a shootout between the suspects, police, and security officers took place. The suspects then drove away after the shootout and abandoned their vehicle after they had a flat tyre.”

The suspects then fled into the bushes.

No arrests have been made as yet and no injuries were reported during the attack.

Cases of attempted murder have been opened and the abandoned vehicle has been seized by police.

By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha

