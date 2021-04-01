Transportation of alcohol is banned over Easter: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

No-one will be allowed to transport alcohol over the Easter weekend.

It does not matter whether you bought it before the ban for off-site consumption or it is stock from your home. If you are found transporting liquor over the weekend, whether sober or intoxicated, you will be arrested.

This is according to Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who briefed the media on Thursday on the latest gazetted lockdown regulations for the Easter weekend.

“Alcohol will be sold as normal until Thursday. Over the weekend alcohol will not be sold for off-site consumption but will start being sold on Tuesday,” she said.

“So for the holy weekend, there will be no sale of alcohol for off-site consumption but on-site consumption will be allowed until 11pm.