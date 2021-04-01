Welcome to Intlekele

Arts and Culture Minister recommends Port Alfred name change

Minister of Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, has made recommendations to parliament this week that Port Alfred be renamed to Intlekele, and residents are up in arms. This was the news from a Deep Throat (DT) within the provincial legislature who leaked the news to Talk of the Town on Tuesday.

Asked if the proposed name change was necessary or appropriate given the current economic climate, DT answered; “It is our stated mission to rename all areas that have former colonial names. We want to replace the names with ones that more accurately describe the area.”

DT went on to speak of creating unity in the area.

“We do not like the idea that there is more than one Intlekele,” said DT. “Therefore we will be calling the entire area Intlekele. The area formerly known as Port Alfred will be Encinci Intlekele, and the area formerly known as Nemato will be renamed Enkulu Intlekele.”

This unconfirmed and unverifiable report from DT, whose identity we have not been able to confirm, should not come as a surprise to the people of Intlekele since the same minister was responsible for changing the names of many towns and cities in the Eastern Cape including the recent name change of Port Elizabeth to Gqeberha. The Arts and Culture ministry was also responsible for the name change of Grahamstown to Makhanda.

“The minister should change his name,” said an angry resident. “He should change it to Umosha Imali.”

If you object to the name change, please contact the provincial name-change contact person at Faken_Hughes@aPi^i1.f001.com.

