Knights in shining bike gear reach out to youth centre

Heads turned as the Knights of the Third Wheel rumbled down Uitenhage Road and turned into Main Street, Despatch, on their way with a special delivery for the Oosterland Child Youth Care Centre.

Led by the Knights on their custom-built trikes, at least five motorcycle clubs joined in the initiative on Saturday to deliver cleaning supplies and toiletries to the centre.

Their assortment of custom-built trikes included smaller vehicles, painted in subdued colours, as well as outrageously big and loud machines, much to the delight of the youngsters at Oosterland.

Knights events co-ordinator Tracey Wright said the project had come about during a potjiekos competition among a number of motorcycle clubs.

“We held the competition as a social event and the winning team got to pick a charity that everyone would support.

“The Knights of the Third Wheel won the potjiekos competition and chose Oosterland as the beneficiary,” Wright said.

They contacted Oosterland to inquire about its needs, and the clubs came together to buy bulk supplies of washing powder, multipurpose cleaners, toothpaste, soap, sanitary pads and an assortment of other products.

Each child also received a goody bag filled with sweets.

“It was great to see the biking community come together to support one of our local centres,” Wright said.

“On the one hand it was great giving back to the community, and on the other we had a great time riding together and seeing people’s faces when our trikes came by.”

She said initiatives like these also went a long way towards changing the public’s negative perception of bikers.

Oosterland fundraising and marketing co-ordinator Annelie Morten said they had enjoyed a long-standing relationship with motorcycle clubs in Despatch and the surrounds, and it was great to have the Knights of the Third Wheel assist with this initiative.

“Obviously a centre like ours is constantly in need of things like cleaning supplies and toiletries, so when Tracey contacted me we could tell them exactly what we needed.

“We are extremely grateful for their contributions.

“And on top of that, the kids loved seeing the bikes and trikes pull in here — so they even spoiled us with some entertainment too,” Morten said.

After visiting Oosterland, the Knights and other clubs also made their way to the SPCA in Kariega, where they dropped off pet food.

BY RIAAN MARAIS

