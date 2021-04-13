Addo Road a ‘no go’ zone

Several Nelson Mandela Bay roads are closed due to protest action.

Addo Road is closed due to ongoing protest action where a truck was allegedly set on fire on Tuesday morning.

Protest action is also looming in the Joe Slovo and Perseverance areas.

Motorists are advised to take the Swartkops Road or N2 to avoid the protests.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Addo Road, on the Motherwell side, was completely blocked off with two trucks on fire.

According to Beetge, the R75 and M19 were still open.

Beetge said a Joint Operations Committee (JOC) had been established at the 10111 centre which was in the process of collecting information about the ongoing protests.

BY DEVON KOEN

