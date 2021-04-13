LISTEN | Leaked audio reveals how Jessie Duarte advised Jacob Zuma not to appear before state capture inquiry

Attempts to reach Duarte on Tuesday were unsuccessful. She had not responded to a text message sent to her.

Zuma has continuously defied the Constitutional Court which has ordered he appears and give evidence before the inquiry. His bone of contention is that he has a checkered history with its chairperson who has since shown bias against him.

Duarte came to Zuma’s defense, saying he had adequately explained his issues with the state capture inquiry and the judiciary as a whole.

Duarte also tore into chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng over his recent remarks about Israel and seemingly pushing Christianity that landed him in trouble with the Judicial Conduct Committee.

Duarte said Mogoeng was her “greatest disappointment” as he “behaves as if he has no understanding of the constitution of the republic of SA, that he can dismiss the fact that even though his Christianity is preserved, is honoured, no-one will tamper with it, he is the chief justice of people across the board and some of those, even if they are a minority, are not Christians and therefore he cannot change the nature of the state from its secular perspective into one where we become attached to Christianity”.

Duarte also said the entire judiciary had to be looked at as it has become obvious how each judge would rule when the ANC or its members are before it.

