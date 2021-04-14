Bodyboarder missing from Chintsa coast, suspected shark bites found on board

The East London National Sea Rescue Institute and police have launched a search on the Chintsa coastline after a 38-year-old man went missing while bodyboarding on Tuesday.

His bodyboard was found washed up on the beach later on Tuesday, with what appeared to be bite marks from a shark — according to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).

The man was nowhere to be found.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said an investigation had been launched to confirm if the case was a shark attack.

The collective rescue efforts are ongoing by the; police, police K-9 search and rescue, police diving unit, an EMS health rescue helicopter, a private helicopter and the friends of the missing man.

As a precaution, the NSRI and Buffalo City Metro Municipality said they were appealing to bathers, paddlers and suffers to be cautious along the coastline between East London and North of Chintsa.

“Although at this early stage a shark incident cannot be confirmed, this public warning is carried on the assumption that this incident may be shark related and caution is advised.”

“We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area of Chinsta Beach on Tuesday at around 11h00 to come forward if they may have noticed anything that may be related to this case and we are appealing to public members that use that stretch of coastline to keep a look out,” Lambinon said.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing man in this difficult time,” he said.

By Gugu Phandle

