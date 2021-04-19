WATCH | Video timelapse of raging Cape Town fire spreading towards city

Fires in Cape Town spread rapidly overnight on Sunday due to high winds in the area.

A fire which started on Sunday morning spread to the University of Cape Town’s (UCT) upper campus, destroying a restaurant near Rhodes Memorial and gutting the Jagger Library next to Sarah Baartman Hall on the UCT campus.

Firefighters and helicopters worked throughout the day to douse the flames, but overnight a strong south-easter wind picked up strength and spread the flames across Devil’s Peak and towards the City Bowl.

Early on Monday morning residents in Vredehoek at the foot of Devil’s Peak were requested to evacuate.

The video timelapse shows how the fire spread down Devil’s Peak towards Vredehoek from 4am to sunrise on Monday morning.

Current situation in Cape Town 🔥 Wind has picked up through the night and is strong. Will need to be a big effort today by firefighters. #CapeTown #capetownfire pic.twitter.com/Sle1zwevij — 𝕬𝖓𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖓𝖞 𝕸𝖔𝖑𝖞𝖓𝖊𝖆𝖚𝖝 (@AJGMolyneaux) April 19, 2021

Here’s a better image on the current situation of the fire. (image taken at 07:30 this morning) #CapeTownFires #CapeTown @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/OmB86hxvX1 — 𝕬𝖓𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖓𝖞 𝕸𝖔𝖑𝖞𝖓𝖊𝖆𝖚𝖝 (@AJGMolyneaux) April 19, 2021

by Anthony Molyneaux

