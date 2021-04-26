UFH students hold their parliament in Port Alfred

From Talk of the Town, April 22

The student parliament of the University of Fort Hare descended on Port Alfred this weekend to hold its Institutional Student Parliament (ISP) at the Royal St Andrews Hotel.

With 83 students and guests in attendance, representing various areas of society, the ISP’s primary role is to ensure the student governance constitution is respected and upheld at all times. The ISP is composed of all SRC members, chairpersons and secretaries of organisations and societies that exist on the university’s campuses.

Among its other functions, the ISP is empowered to receive reports from the SRC, endorse registration of any organisation, club or society recommended by the SRC. Furthermore, it advises the SRC on any matter it deems necessary.

“We are using the calming location to discuss our issues in a peaceful environment and with open minds,” explained ISP deputy speaker Unathi Gola. “We will be proposing some amendments to the ISP constitution.”

