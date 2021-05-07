Blankets for the less fortunate

Every year the ladies at Damant Lodge knit and crochet blankets and donate them to worthy causes in the area.

On Monday and with a total of 82 blankets complete, the Damant Ladies invited Child Welfare, the Port Alfred Soup Kitchen, Loaves and Fishes and Huis Dias to accept the blankets on behalf of their organisations in order to give out to worthy recipients.

The ladies have been producing blankets for many years, led for the last six years by Thelma du Preez who told Talk of the Town: “I retired from the knitting ladies this year to give an opportunity to our younger members.”

Margret Barnard, former Damant Lodge manager until her retirement a little while ago, made the presentations to the various groups on behalf of the knitters.

“I remember when all this began many years ago,” Barnard related. “At the time we were seriously hoping we could produce 20 blankets. Today we are donating over 80.”

Read the full story n this week’s Talk of the Town.

Share this: Tweet



