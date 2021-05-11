Traffic officer needed while Putt Bridge is closed

This was the scene this morning at the intersection of Alfred Road and Pascoe Crescent in Port Alfred. This is a consequence of the closure of the Putt Bridge to enable sewer lines to be cleared and to prevent sewage leaks in town.

Unfortunately, the Putt Bridge is the usual way for vehicles to get from the East Bank into town. The Alternative is to stay on the R72 and turn into town further along the road. Anyone travelling from Station Hill, Nemato or even Bathurst must now first get onto the R72 and this is the cause of the excessive traffic seen here.

Perhaps a traffic officer at the intersection and the traffic light would ease congestion.

