Bathurst Diversion Weekend – Garden and Home Section entry form

PLEASE NOTE:

Entry forms are to reach the office on or before 17th May 2021. Email bas@bathurstshow.co.za or telephone Sheila 082 736 3013.

No entry fees apply.

Only items which are to be judged will be allowed in the Memorial Hall (up to ten items).

An outside stall will be available for items to be sold which are not to be judged.

All non-perishable exhibits to be delivered to the Show Grounds from Monday 24th to Thursday 27th May 2021. Perishable items to be delivered on Thursday 27th before 15h00. No late entries will be accepted after the closing date.

Items delivered before Thursday 27th should be packed in a box and delivered to the Show Grounds Office.

Friday 28th May 2021 is judging day.

All items may be sold on Saturday 29th & Sunday 30th May.

If the exhibit should not be for sale it should be clearly marked “NOT FOR SALE” on the item. Likewise, “FOR SALE” should be clearly priced on the item.

A commission of 20% will be levied on all items sold. The proceeds will go to the Bathurst Agricultural Society.

will be levied on all items sold. The proceeds will go to the Bathurst Agricultural Society. All unsold items may be removed from the Memorial Hall after 15h00 on Sunday 30th May 2021.

Please use the Class Codes 1 to 17 from the main page of the Home & Garden Catalogue dated 29th & 30th May 2021.

CLASS DESCRIPTION / CAPTION

I declare that I have grown/produced the exhibits entered and do so at my own risk. I undertake to abide by the rules of the Bathurst Agricultural Society.

FIRST NAME——————————————- SURNAME———————————————

TELEPHONE NUMBER——————————————————

OF EXHIBITS ENTERED————————————

SIGNATURE—————————————————– DATE ——————————————

Share this: Tweet



