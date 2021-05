The Bathurst Weekend Diversion will be the highlight of the month and possibly the year, so don’t miss it.

Have you got what it takes? Entries are still open…

If not, you can watch as the ride-on lawnmowers power away, throttle fully open as they take the corners and the chicanes in an attempt to win the awesome medals up for grabs.

Get to the Bathurst Weekend Diversion on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 May and see for yourself what all the fuss is about.

Share this: Tweet