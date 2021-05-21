Bathurst Weekend Diversion – Entrance fee reconsidered

The Bathurst Agricultural Society (BAS) met on Thursday to discuss the pricing of the weekend diversion and decided to rationalise in order to make it easier for people to come to the Bathurst Showgrounds.

“Firstly,” said BAS president Danny Wepener, “this is not the Bathurst Show. People are a little confused as to whether this weekend diversion is the full Bathurst Agricultural Show. It is not, just a way to entertain the locals and take their minds off the problems of water, sewage and the uncertainty of the electricity supply.

“It’s a fun weekend for the whole family; a real weekend diversion.”

Wepener went on to say that they wanted to make the weekend as much fun as possible. “The pricing we originally announced will make it difficult to administrate and is overly complicated,” he said.

“We are announcing a new pricing model that will be easier for everyone. Entry will be R40 per adult on either day and R20 for teenagers. Accompanied children under six will be admitted free.

“We hope this makes it easier for everyone.”

So, make sure you visit the Bathurst Weekend Diversion and join in the fun.

