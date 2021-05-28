Permaculture for the township with Nolukhanyo Grow

Nolukhanyo Grow is a community-based project in the Nolukhanyo Township of Bathurst in the Eastern Cape. Tori Stowe, along with her team, has been helping in establishing domestic gardens in the area using permaculture techniques. Nolukhanyo Grow also provides seeds, seedlings, worm-tea for fertilising and more. Residents of the area have shown enthusiasm for the project, and many are now able to earn extra income by selling their surplus crop to the wider community.

Read the full story in next week’s Talk of the Town.

