Gather round, the president has called a family meeting on Sunday evening

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday night address the nation about the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Sunday, presidential spokesperson Tyrone Seale confirmed that Ramaphosa will address the nation at 7pm.

This comes amid a rise in the number of infections with fears of a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Ramaphosa last addressed the nation in March to announce added lockdown regulations under level 1 which were specifically targeted at the Easter Weekend.

At the time, he announced a ban on sales of alcohol from offsale outlets which only applied between Good Friday and Easter Monday.

During Sunday evening’s address, Ramaphosa is widely expected to announce that the country will be moved to an adjusted level 2 lockdown as it fights to stave off a third wave.

Gauteng has announced that it is already in the third wave while the Western Cape said it was expecting the third wave in two weeks’ time.

The latest numbers show daily infections to be in excess of 4,000.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 19h00 [7pm] today, Sunday May 30 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The president’s address follows meetings in recent days of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and cabinet.

“As SA rolls out its national Covid-19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment and patient recovery rates, as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures,” said Seale.

The country is also in its second phase of the vaccine rollout which mainly targets the elderly.

by Aphiwe Deklerk

