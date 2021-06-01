Rugby club receives much appreciated kit

Ndlambe Tigers Rugby Club started the weekend on a high note following a handover of 23 total kits donated by the Thokozani Empowerment Fund at Nomzamo Senior Secondary School rugby field on Friday afternoon.

The kit consisted of socks, shorts and T-shirts. The team immediately donned the kit for a photo.

A letter from Thokozani Empowerment Fund chief executive officer Ndileka Nobebe commenting on the donation stated: “Thokozani is very excited to be able to assist the community in any way possible and particularly with the support of sport teams which ensure a healthy safe environment within the community.”

Nobebe’s letter further indicated that Thokozani was also going an extra mile of feeding the vulnerable in the community.

“Thokozani is active in community related feeding programs. This equates to approximately 300 food packs a week assisting nearly 2,000 mouths including old age homes and orphanages,” it read.

Giving the background of the company, the letter stated that Thokozani intended to provide opportunities to aspiring entrepreneurs through the identification and investment into meaningful business ventures which support the Thokozani ethos.

It went on to say Thokozani was 100% black-owned investment company and has direct ownership by black businesswomen and community leaders headed by Ndileka Nobebe.

The letter further read: “The company was specifically established to support underprivileged black persons with emphasis on women. Thokozani has through its endeavours provided financial assistance to over 70 rural families to date and will continue doing so through sustainable investment returns.”

