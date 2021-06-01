Loadshedding is on again

We have once again hit the trifecta of issue; no water, sewage in the streets and now, Eskom are back to loadshedding.

Yesterday (Monday) Loadshedding at stage 2 was announced for a few hours during the late afternoon and evening, and loadshedding was reimplemented as of 4pm this afternoon.

The schedule is the same for all areas of Ndlambe.

Loadshedding for Ndlambe at Stage 2.

Tuesday June 1 – 11pm to 1.30am (Wednesday morning).

Should Stage 2 loadshedding continue through Wednesday, the next loadshedding time will be 7am to 9.30am.

Share this: Tweet



