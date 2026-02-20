Kowie Toyota honoured with award

On Tuesday, February 3, Kowie Toyota proudly welcomed Toyota representatives Sandy Naidu, Zenzi Mavuso, and Loomile Magorosi, who presented the Dealer with the prestigious New Vehicle Sales Award for Excellence, after achieving a perfect 100% score for 2025.
“Massive congratulations to Kowie Toyota. Being 1 of 16 of the 198 Dealerships nationally and beyond our borders (BLNE ) to have achieved this accolade. Toyota South Africa remain appreciative of Kowie Toyota’s invaluable contribution to the Brand and customer experience, a measure that truly sets us apart from competitors ” said Sandy Naidu, Senior Manager for Customer Experience.
Encouraging the team to continue their success, Senior Manager for the East Coast Region, Zenzi Mavuso added: “Let’s keep it going and keep the customers smiling.”
Grant Acton expressed his gratitude on behalf of the dealership, saying: “Thank you to everyone – it is a team effort.”
As a token of appreciation, the Kowie Toyota sales team also received branded Difference Maker cooler boxes, recognizing the difference they have made and acknowledging their dedication to customer service.
A trophy was handed to Kowie Toyota, capturing praise for the 5 star experience that customers have and will experience at the Dealer.
-
This article was first published in Talk of the Town, February 5, 2026. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.