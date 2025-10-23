Boost for innovative entrepreneurs

Ndlambe Municipality, in partnership with Standard Bank, recently hosted a successful and impactful Supplier’s Day Competition at the Port Alfred Civic Centre an exciting initiative showcase of local entrepreneurship, innovation, and community empowerment.

The event provided local Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) with a platform to present their ideas, connect with potential partners, and access crucial information about funding and development opportunities. Representatives from key organisations such as the Department of Social Development, SANParks, DEDEAT, the National Empowerment Fund, Sarah Baartman District Municipality, NYDA, CIDB, and SEFA were also in attendance to share valuable insights and resources for business growth.

Following a call for proposals in August, local entrepreneurs submitted innovative business concepts for consideration and three exceptional businesses emerged victorious:

1st Place: QhaweQha Multi Talent Agri Cosmetic (Pty) Ltd – R75,000

2nd Place: Ellos Laundry Service – R50,000

3rd Place: Mlatsha General Trading – R25,000

The three winning proposals stood out for their creativity, sustainability, and potential to make a meaningful impact within the community.

First Place: QhaweQha Multi Talent Agri Cosmetic (Pty) Ltd

Founder Qawe Mtya expressed immense gratitude for the recognition, saying the win reaffirms the vision behind her business, fusing agriculture and cosmetics to promote natural beauty through locally produced, organic products. “Our business specializes in natural hair and dreadlocks, using 100% organic products made locally. We want to bridge the gap between cosmetics and agriculture and promote South African culture through beauty,” Mtya explained.

“This win is a reminder that we’re heading in the right direction. With the prize money, we plan to expand into spa and aromatherapy services, as well as develop more organic body and hair care products. Our goal is to promote healing whether it be physically, emotionally, and culturally.” Mtya shared that her entrepreneurial journey began in 2019 when she restarted her business from scratch, focusing on mentorship and skill development programs to grow sustainably. “Entrepreneurship is doable if you put your mind into it,” she said.

Second Place: Ellos Laundry Service

Founder Elmarie Williams of Ellos Laundry Service said the recognition was both uplifting and motivating. “Winning this competition gave me hope and encouragement to keep going as a young entrepreneur,” Williams said. “The support from Standard Bank will help me purchase tools and equipment to improve efficiency and expand our services.”

Ellos Laundry Service provides washing, drying, folding, and ironing services for households and businesses as well as cleaning blankets and duvets, which have become especially popular with customers. Williams plans to introduce upholstery and carpet cleaning, as well as clothes dyeing and dry-cleaning services in the future. However, she also noted that local challenges, particularly ongoing water shortages, have made operations difficult.

“Tap water can damage certain fabrics, so we’re working towards installing water tanks and a filtration system to improve our service quality,” she explained. “With these in place, we also hope to expand into selling bottled water and ice to sustain the business.”

Williams added that continued municipal support through mentorship, marketing platforms, and access to funding could make a significant difference for small local businesses. “This win motivates me to grow Ellos Laundry Service and create more opportunities in my community. My dream is to expand, create jobs, and inspire other young entrepreneurs to believe in their goals.”

Third Place: Mlatsha General Trading

Founder of this company Alson Mlatsha said“our goal is simple, to deliver reliable and professional service, no matter how big or small the job.” “We pride ourselves on quality workmanship and building strong relationships with our clients through trust and consistency.”

Mlatsha General Trading company took home R25 000. The business offers a variety of community and corporate services, including grass cutting, fencing, tree felling, plumbing, catering, building, and road maintenance .

“It shows that hard work and dedication really do pay off. For us, this win means growth not just for the business, but for the people we employ. The cash prize will help us invest in better equipment, improve service delivery, and take on bigger projects with confidence.”

Like many small businesses, Mlatsha General Trading has faced challenges such as limited access to funding, equipment, and consistent work opportunities .

“Each challenge has made us stronger and more determined to grow,” Mlatsha said. “The municipality can help by creating more opportunities for small businesses to access tenders and local projects, as well as providing training workshops and platforms to connect with bigger companies. That kind of support goes a long way in uplifting small businesses and communities.”

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 16, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

