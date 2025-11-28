Former hotel revamped to launch aviation careers

Listed in November 2019 for R10 million, The Lodge at 7 Abany Road in Port Alfred was sold in April for 10.5 million to a Joburg-based private company. Work to upgrade the former upmarket hotel has been under way for the past six months and the province’s education department has confirmed that next year it will accommodate aero-maritime studies pupils from across the Eastern Cape.

In January, a high school for aerospace science focusing on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects was launched in Port Alfred. It included the introduction of aero-maritime studies at Port Alfred High School (PAHS).

Premier Oscar Mabuyane, at the school’s launch, explained that these were skills, and competencies considered key to South Africa’s economic growth.

With a strong focus on aptitude and proven ability, rather than geography and circumstance, 25 Grade 10 students and 25 from the matric class of 2024, selected from 12 districts across the province, were welcomed to Port Alfred at the January 17 launch. The basis for their selection included their maths and science results.

TOTT’s Mark Carrels, who attended the launch at 43 Air School, reported that the aviation school studies programme is a partnership between the provincial education department and 43 Air School, with Port Alfred High School the implementing agent. The three-phase project would see 50 learners in total – 25 Grade 10s and 25 from the matric class of 2024 – hand-picked to pursue aviation studies, thanks to a R70-million bursary programme, Carrels reported.

The post-matric pupils will have been receiving training through 43 Air School this year, giving them a head start on obtaining a commercial pilot’s licence or other aviation-related qualifications. The second part of the programme has seen 25 Grade 10 pupils attend Port Alfred High School to receive tuition in aviation studies in addition to the standard curriculum.

The programmes are intended to address the skills mismatch between education and the labour market and to reduce unemployment.

According to plans announced at the launch, phase 2 of the implementation would be the construction of a new facility adjacent to 43 Air School. This would serve as the primary site for the full-scale aviation school and would include hostel facilities to accommodate learners from outside Port Alfred.

After the pilot project and completion of construction, phase 3 would focus on the long-term sustainability of the programme. This included expanding enrolment and continuously enhancing the curriculum to ensure the ongoing effectiveness of the school and relevance to market demands.

Accommodation

Spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Department of Education Mali Mtima earlier this month confirmed to Talk of the Town that they would lease The Lodge as of 2026, using it as a hostel for the project’s aviation students.

Mtima confirmed that the students have thus far been accommodated at The Halyards Hotel, at a reduced rate.

“At the beginning of the programme we came to an agreement with Halyards: we negotiated a B&B rate [i.e. rather than a full hotel rate] with them,” Mtima said.

While the total accommodation cost wasn’t disclosed, bringing the expense down further, Mtima said, was the fact that the students were sharing rooms.

Mtima confirmed plans to build dedicated accommodation for the aviation students, along with a training facility, adjacent to 43 Air School; but he said it was likely the lease of The Lodge would continue for several years.

More about The Lodge

According to property sources the former hotel, which was listed in November 2019 on privateproperty.co.za for R10 million, was sold in April 2025 for R10.5 million to a private company called Port Alfred Property Lodge. Records on sacompany.co.za state that Port Alfred Property Lodge was registered on March 28, 2025. Initially its directors were West Rand-based Keith Michael and Eric Lundberg; however, Michael resigned on August 8 and Lund remains the sole director.

According to the 2019 privateproperty.co.za listing, the property is 8 298 m² and at that time, monthly rates and taxes were R 3 246. During its heyday as an upmarket guest house, the listing says, it boasted 36 en-suite bedrooms, “spa facilities consisting of 8 treatment rooms, steam showers, jet bath and saunas, indoor and outdoor swimming pools and conference facilities”.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 30, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

