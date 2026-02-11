Textbook donation boost PA High School marine science

Marine science learners at PA High School are on the fast track to success in their chosen subject thanks to a donation of textbooks ,courtesy of African Marine Solutions (Amso).

At a handover ceremony at the school last week was author of the learner support material, Aubrey Sosibo, who handed grade 10 and 11 leaners a signed copy of his textbook in the school hall. Amso was represented by communications spokesperson, Lizeka Mathabeni, and the education department’s provincial coordinator for maritime studies, Luvuyo Nkani.

The title of the learner support material is “Maritime Economics in a Nutshell – A well of Maritime Calculations” which took him an entire year to write and self-publish, last year.

Sosibo who originally hails from KZN, has sailed the world as an assistant navigation pilot after studying marine sciences at Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT).

“I did maritime economics starting in grade 10 … I didn’t know the difference between a bow and a stern,” he told learners. “ I was introduced to a brand new subject at school. I used to live in a shack in the township, and I used to see the ocean in Durban once a year, if I was lucky.

“And I remember my brother asking me one day while at the beach ‘why are those ships so far away? I want them to come closer so I can see them.’ I can’t remember what answer I gave him. All l can say is I had no clue at all,” he said to his audience’s laughter.

Sosibo counts himself fortunate that he could have chosen marine sciences as a subject in grade 10-grade 12.

“I kid you not … that is where my life started to take shape. I did marine science having wanting to become a doctor; because that’s all we knew, doctor lawyer, nurse, teacher… the usual careers. When I joined the maritime space it opened up a world of opportunities for me.”

After finishing grade 12, I did my studies at CPUT and qualified as a training navigating officer.

“I helped navigate ships all around the world. My first voyage was from Cape Town to New York. And I have sailed around the world, but I always knew I loved teaching and believe that I am good at it.”

Sosibo then ventured into maritime education, teaching, maritime economics and nautical science at high school level for a few years before furthering studies and attaining post-grad and a Masters degree in the field

“When I speak to learners about what is the most difficult part of maritime studies, they say maritime calculations. And it’s not because they are challenging … it’s because learners are not exposed to them.”

“If you do something over and over you get to understand it better each time you do it. Every single maritime calculation you will ever come across whether in class test, exams or activities, it is right here(in the textbook). It is extensively researched and specifically for grade 10-12.

“And, it is all well and good you have the resource, but it’s important you use it.”

Thanking the donors for their contributions, PAHS principal Nigel Adams said in a positive development, the school had introduced a third subject this year under maritime studies – nautical science.

“Last year we started with marine sciences and maritime economics and this year nautical science. So now we have the full complement of the marine sciences curriculum.

“And we have another project – exposing children to aviation. A group of 25 grade 10 aviation learners from across the province came in to the school last year for the subject. And this year we had the second cohort come in.

“Once a week they go to 43 Air School who have a MoU with the department of education where they get exposure to aviation.”

Earlier Adams said they had appointed a marine sciences and marine economics educator.

“The marine sciences include specialised subjects and there are at this stage only 15 and 20 learners per subject. It is a process and we will see the first group matriculate in marine sciences in 2027 and nautical science in 2028.

“We very happy … the department is very supportive. The school had two new classrooms added for all the marine sciences subjects. Nautical science is a bigger classroom as you need more space because learners have to work with maps. Hopefully we will be acquiring a simulator through the department for that classroom soon.”

Grade 11 learner, Liyabona Nduna, said she is enjoying maritime economics.

“I am very interested in the subject and the courses that come with the subject and, as a result I am planning to study nautical sciences after matric.

“At first I was very nervous as it is a new subject … but as time went by I got used to it and it got easier, and the calculations are doable. I think I am starting to master it.”

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, January 29, 2026. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

