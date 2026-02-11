Farming still a big hit for Sunrisers title-winning coach Adrian Birrell

Only a few hours after coaching the Sunrisers Eastern Cape franchise to a thrilling third SA20 cricket title, Adrian “AD” Birrell was back doing what he loves – farming cattle in the Alexandria area.

“The team had quite a party on Sunday, but I opted to get some sleep after all that tension of the match, but then I couldn’t sleep, as I played all the events of the final through my head, over and over again,” he told Talk of the Town.

“My family … my wife, Susan, my two sons and their girlfriends were also at the ground and it was great to have them around,” said Birrell.

The Sunrisers, who at one stage were 48/4 after nine overs, chasing 159 to win against Pretoria Capitals in the final at Newlands on Sunday, pulled the match out of the fire, thanks to a brilliant fifth-wicket partnership of 114 between captain Tristan Stubbs and Matthew Breetzke, that saw them claim victory by six wickets with four balls to spare.

“I probably looked very calm in the dugout because I do keep my emotions in check. However, when Tristan hit the first ball of the final over for six, my emotions ran away with me,” said Birrell.

On the wild celebrations that received widespread attention and coverage across social media platforms, Birrell was very philosophical.

“It is quite a big thing to win a tournament (SA20) like this. Three out of four (trophies) I think is quite an achievement and we’re all immensely proud of our record. When we win tournaments like these, it’s time to celebrate. Our blueprint is to enjoy our successes, and take it on the chin when we lose.”

The Sunrisers who at one stage were having to score at 14 runs to the over, with only four overs left, were up against it, but Breetzke and Stubbs had other plans. The pair took 21 off a Gideon Peters over in the 18th and 12 off Lungi Ngidi, before Stubbs blasted two sixes in a row off the first two balls of the 20 th to help his team claim a hat-trick of SA20 trophies.

“It’s one of the best partnerships I’ve seen and will be for many, many years,” said Birrell. “To have to come back from the situation that we were in and winning with four balls to spare, was remarkable. They put on a running and hitting masterclass.”

Birrell said the SA20 was a successful brand and there is enough evidence to suggest that the product was going from strength to strength every year.

“Hats off to (match commissioner) Graeme Smith and Stephen Cook and their team … they do a remarkable job. I had more than 300 messages on my phone after the match… and they kept coming … a lot of congratulatory messages from abroad showing huge interest in SA20.”

Birrell is high in his praise of the St George’s Park faithful – The Orange Army – whose enthusiasm and gees has earned it an unofficial 12 th man status.

“They’re incredible … this atmosphere is just incredible. Even the players from abroad are amazed by the support. Chris Green who is from Australia, said he’s never experienced anything like it before. “And all our overseas players from overseas are simply blown away by the support. They are inspired by it.”

Birrell said the Sunrisers’ success was the perfect catalyst to develop cricket in the Eastern Cape.

“We don’t receive much credit as one of the sporting powerhouses in the country. Sunrisers have shown we can win and I hope it inspires our youngsters. One of our main objectives was to get local players into the team and we’ve done that quite well.”

We ask Birrell who has been appointed head coach of the Sunrisers Leeds women’s cricket team in England’s The Hundred competition after a few months rest, what he does to relax away from the pressures of the game.

“I am a farmer – today I spent my day farming. Tomorrow I will be up at 7am to do my farming duties. We are going through this horrific drought … it’s a different battle now – we are trying to fight a drought now. It’s very nice to be home in the Eastern Cape, let’s just hope and pray for rain.”

And how would Birrell like to be remembered when he retires from coaching some day in to the future?

“I am just a guy who is very proud of his EC roots. I am an Eastern Caper through and through and that’s how I want to be remembered.”

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, January 29, 2026. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

