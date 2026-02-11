Thrills as Bathurst’s Liverpool knock stripes off City Tigers

A wonder goal from Liverpool FC talisman, Anele Matshotyana, in the dying embers of a pre-season tournament final against Bathurst City Tigers at Freestone stadium on Saturday, proved the catalyst for the triumph over their rivals.

Bathurst’s Liverpool eventually sneaked home 5-4 in a penalty shootout, but that came only as a result of Matshotyana’s late intervention that turned the match on its head.

With about eight minutes left to play and Tigers leading the final 2-1 – and organised by Ward 5 councillor Mzwandile Sweli – the striker launched a free-kick from outside the 16-yard area, past goalkeeper, Ayabonga Mkhusele’s outstretched grasp to level the scores.

The Liverpool supporters erupted into a frenzy after the brilliant strike by Matshotyana, who ripped off his shirt and together with supporters, took off on a celebratory lap, having orchestrated the comeback.

It may have been just a forerunner to the LFA’s league season, but the competitive edge brought to the match gave no give a hint of it. With the U23 tournament kicking off last weekend, the teams came to play for both silverware – and pride.

Full marks go to the players who had to play off in a series of matches in sweltering conditions, including the semi-finals, and despite tired bodies, thoroughly entertained local fans.

It was Liverpool who started like a house on fire, with their left-winger scoring after the ball was miscued and arrived at his feet. He dummied the Tigers fullback and unleashed a shot past the goalkeeper in the 18 th minute to put Liverpool in to a 1-0 lead.

Matshotyana was a constant thorn in the Tigers defence with left back, Liyema Morisi, doing a good job of keeping Liverpool at bay.

In the 25 th minute following a cross from the right, it was Nkosekhaya Mxabanisi of Tigers who headed the ball powerfully on to the underside of the crossbar and over the goalline to have the scores level at 1-1.

Tigers were bossing the park, with diminutive midfielder, Thabang Madisone, taking control in midfield, and his team threatening to score as the halftime whistle blew. Liverpool, after their initial thrust following their goal went to sleep, and could not keep up their momentum.

Morisi scored soon after halftime following a goalmouth scramble, the Tigers right back heading the ball over the defence and beyond Liverpool keeper, Ayabonga Tokwe, to have Tigers 2-1 up. If fans thought Tigers would now up the ante, they were wrong, as Liverpool changed a gear and became the dominant team.

Tigers were clearly tiring with one or two players hobbling about, and tackles were coming in thick and fast with the referee having a torrid time keeping matters in check.

But it was not to be Tigers moment, as a Liverpool player was brought down outside the 16-yard box and the referee had no hesitation in awarding a free-kick. Matshotyana with a determined look on his face and the ball placed at a slight angle metres away from goal, stepped up and buried the ball past Tigers’ Mkhusele high into the net. Derilium erupted as the players and spectators enjoyed a celebratory moment before the final whistle blew which took the game straight to penalties.

If what had preceded the shootout was not entertaining enough, the penalties were another see-saw affair that thrilled the fans.

Tigers only have themselves to blame for having been 3-1 up in the shootout, missing two penalties afterwards to leave the scores locked at 4-4 after Liverpool settled their nerves with the follow-up kicks.

Matshotyana once again stepped up for the vital kick that would win it for Liverpool and calmly slotted the ball past the Tigers goalkeeper in to the net. Joy, delight, and singing and chanting followed as the Liverpool team celebrated with fans who had earlier experienced a rollercoaster of emotions in support of their team.

Liverpool won a full kit set and a trophy and medals for their efforts. Tigers walked away with a trophy as the runners-up.

SweIi was happy with the outcome of the tournament played over two weekends.

“With all the social ills in our district I have tried to come up with an initiative to begin to address the crisis, though we know it won’t be an overnight solution. Now we have to bring on board private entities to make it a bigger thing … I was specifically asked to rather focus it locally to address our problems here.

“But we will however need to broaden the initiative; we must target 18 19 and 20-year-olds … if you can’t avert the alcohol and drugs issue at these ages, it is difficult to do that at age of 28. I am organising an u15 tournament in February but that will be an open tournament for teams from East London, Makhanda, East London etc.

“It is also important we get women involved in sport because they are also vulnerable to social ills.

“In Bathurst there is a lot of talent but that talent is being deprived opportunities. A lot of older people come here also to watch their sons and grandchildren so it is really a constructive initiative to get them out as well.”

Registration for the Safa Cacadu./Sarah Baartman Hollywood Bets RegionalLeague for the 2026/27 season closes on February 14. Matches kicked off on January 17. The last matches of the regional league will be played on April 18

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, January 29, 2026. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

