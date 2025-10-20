Heartbreaking end to search for missing student

A five-day search for Rhodes University student Dylan Boswell reached a tragic conclusion when his body was found on Mountain Drive, Makhanda on Sunday October 19. South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said the 24-year-old zoology student had been reported missing since Wednesday (October 15).
“His lifeless body was found on Sunday October 19 at 1.30pm on the Pride Rock hiking trail in Makhanda where police attended to an unnatural incident,” McCarthy said.
McCarthy said Dylan’s family had been informed of his death. An inquest had been opened and investigations into the circumstances of his death was continuing.
Makhanda community members with knowledge of the circumstances have shared their heartbreak on neighbourhood and student groups. We offer our sincere condolences to Dylan’s family and his fellow students.
Here are some resources for support: For Rhodes University students: Student Counselling Centre 046 603 7070 (office hours) or email counsellingcentre@ru.ac.za The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG):
SADAG’s trained counsellors are available 24 hours a day to listen, guide, and help you through whatever you’re facing. Please reach out — call 0800 456 789 or 0800 567 567, SMS 31393, or WhatsApp 087 163 2030 available Monday to Sunday 8am – 5pm. For more information about SADAG, visit www.sadag.org
