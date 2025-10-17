Port Alfred NSRI joins search for sailing boat and crew

UPDATE FRIDAY 17/10 AT 9.30pm

The sailing yacht and both her crew are offshore of the Port of East London – they are safe – they were escorted and assisted by NSRI East London from deep sea during the afternoon / conditions are not favourable for them to come into the harbour at present – it appears that they have opted to stay offshore overnight and may come into Port in the morning / the priority is that they are safe – Craig Lambinon NSRI COMMS

ORIGINAL POST:

Extensive search ongoing for a sailing vessel with two men on board

Extensive search operations are ongoing for 2 men, German citizens (one with dual American citizenship) offshore deep sea between East London and Gqeberha. NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the 42 foot blue and black sailing vessel, Katouska, last port of call Mauritius, sent a Mayday distress call in the early hours of Thursday morning in VHF marine radio communications.

Their mayday distress call was intercepted by Telkom Maritime Radio Services. The two-man crew indicated to the NSRI’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) that they were taking on water and in distress, Lambinon said.

The Ocean Sailing Association of South Africa had confirmed that the intention of the two sailors had been to head towards East London.

“A rescue operation was activated from NSRI East London when the two sailors indicated that they had stemmed the ingress of water and were rigging sails in efforts to get to the Port of East London.

“As a precaution, NSRI East London launched the NSRI rescue craft Spirit of Lotto to meet with them. They were believed to be, at that stage, approximately 20 nautical miles offshore of Kei Mouth,” Lambinon said.

“They were en route to escort them to East London, when at daybreak on Thursday morning all communications were lost with the sailing vessel Katouska.”

An extensive search operation, coordinated by MRCC, assisted by NSRI East London, NSRI EOC, Telkom Maritime Radio Services, NSRI East London rescue craft, multiple vessels at sea, in the area, and NSRI coast watchers, as well as advanced search technology, plotting search grids taking into account sea drift, wind speeds and direction, that continued throughout Thursday, Thursday night and into Friday morning, hampered by storm seas with up to 8 metre sea swells and storm fronts, has revealed no signs of the sailing yacht and her two-man crew.

NSRI Port Alfred, NSRI Gqeberha and private fixed wing aircraft have joined NSRI East London, on Friday, October 17, together with multiple private vessels, in ongoing search efforts while Telkom Maritime Radio Services continue to broadcast VHF marine radio all ships alerts requesting vessels at sea between Kei Mouth and Gqeberha to keep a sharp look-out – for the 42-foot blue and black sailing vessel.

