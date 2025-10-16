Poachers slay black rhino in Great Fish state reserve

Concerns raised after second incident in province in matter of days
Rhino poachers have struck again in the Eastern Cape, killing a mother and leaving her calf orphaned.
This time the incident took place at the Great Fish River Nature Reserve and the victim was a black rhino.
The Eastern Cape is one of the last remaining strongholds of this critically endangered species.
At least two rhino have already been slaughtered by poachers in the province this year, including one, 10 days ago, on a private game reserve near Alexandria, leaving a pregnant white rhino dead.
Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency (ECPTA) CEO Vuyani Dayimani said on Wednesday the latest incident had taken place in the agency’s Great Fish reserve, situated northwest of Peddie, between Makhanda and Qonce, at the weekend.
“It occurred after suspected poachers were sighted tracking a rhino. A reaction team was activated to intercept them but the animal was unfortunately shot and killed before the team could intercept them.
“Follow-up operations extended into the night and though the poachers escaped, they were forced to abandon the horns as teams were in rapid pursuit.
“This is the second confirmed poaching incident this year and three suspected poachers were arrested [in this regard] earlier in the year.”
He said rhino poaching was a serious concern for the ECPTA.
‘The agency continues to work closely with the SA Police Service, the Eastern Cape department of economic development, environmental affairs and tourism, environmental crime units, neighbouring private wildlife owners and other partners who contribute to strengthening anti-poaching operations and intelligence sharing.
“The arrests made so far this year demonstrate the effectiveness of these collaborative efforts.”
He said investigations into the latest incident were under way.
“The agency appeals to members of the public to report any information that may assist in curbing rhino poaching to the SAPS or other [conservation or law enforcement] entities.
“Reports can also be made to the environment/rhino poaching hotline on 0800 205005.”
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli confirmed that the police were investigating the incident.
“Police in the Eastern Cape are on the hunt for at least two rhino poachers who shot and killed an adult black rhino cow on a game reserve about 60km outside Peddie on Saturday afternoon.
“Its calf was not injured, and it has been removed to a safe place for rehabilitation.
“A case of illegal hunting of a protected animal without a permit is under investigation.”
Nkohli said the police were appealing to anyone who could assist in tracing the suspects to come forward. This could be done anonymously as well.
“Anyone who can assist should contact the investigating officer from the SAPS Stocktheft and Endangered Species Unit, detective Warrant Officer Pieter Oosthuizen, on 079-497-1485.
“Information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”
Eastern Cape Integrated Wildlife Zone chair Mornay Viljoen admitted news of the incident had come as a shock.
“It comes just a bit more than a week after the last rhino poaching incident [at Buwiri private reserve near Alexandria].
“It is a signal that the poachers are infiltrating the Eastern Cape.”
He said direct and community-driven action was the best way to counter this dynamic.
“We must enhance our precautionary measures, mount more patrols, and be on the look-out for suspicious vehicles.”
He said rearing an orphan rhino calf to be a healthy and productive adult in itself posed a challenge.
“However, it’s of course better to have the calf alive.
‘More of a concern right now going forward is it’s rhino calving season at the moment and many adult females are walking around with foetuses inside them.
“To lose a pregnant mother rhino is a double-blow, so we need to be extra vigilant.”
