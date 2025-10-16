Klipfontein march on to semis

Klipfontein United wrote another exciting chapter in their storybook season when they edged Excelsior Uitenhage 13-11 in an Adams Cup nailbiter at home fortress, Harmony Park, on Saturday to march on to the semi-finals.

On a day where history beckoned for Klipfontein, the “we never quit” motto could easily have given way to a “no guts no glory” label.

It was a bruising battle, with Excelsior, who met fire with fire, just as effective in the forwards, enterprising in the backs and stoic in defence.

A pitched battle was set for a Harmony Park packed to the rafters as an air of expectancy hung thick and heavy over the venue.

Both sets of forwards got stuck into each other after kick off. Excelsior with their slightly heavier pack, dominated early on which saw centre, Esto Kruger, dotting down after seven minutes. Excelsior’s backs were inventive with J. Els, and D De Villiers combining well at flyhalf and centre, respectively.

Both sets of forwards climbed into tackles with ferocious intent and battle for turnover ball was keenly contested. Scrums were evenly-matched and lineouts, at times scrappy, had a similar pattern.

The Klipfontein pack led by prop, Ayanda Klaas, was ever-prominent with his carries and flankers, Francois Gunn, and Fabian van Rensburg got stuck into turnover attempts.

Excelsior camped in the opposite side of the field for at least 20 minutes with strong running and a forward pack on the march. The home team’s defence put up a gallant rearguard however, to keep the Kariega team from breaching their tryline.

Klipfontein from the 25 th minute made some sweeping moves towards the opposition tryline, but battled to make headway as rock solid defence kept them at bay.

With fans applauding the home team’s every move in to the opposition 22, lock Ruwayden Cannon dived over the tryline, only for the referee to call them back for an earlier infringement.

Klipfontein kept up their assault and the dam wall broke when wing, Junaid van Rensburg, dotted down in the corner to have the score level at 5-5 with the conversion missed. Van Rensburg and Denver Miles were once again solid in the backline, but the latter who made several penetrating runs into opposition territory, was clearly a marked man.

Eventually an Excelsior penalty – after an offside infringement – put the visitors in front, 8-5.

A high tackle on a Klipfontein player, saw Gerald Doyi splitting the posts from the resulting penalty to have the scoreboard level at 8-8 as the halftime whistle blew.

With the onset of the second half, Excelsior flyhalf, Els, put his team ahead with another penalty in the 43 rd minute for an 11-8 lead.

Klipfontein now sensing danger, suddenly upped the ante from the 48 th minute. With forwards crossing the advantage line with carry after tireless carry, the home side were awarded a series of penalties over the next 15 minutes. With the home crowd screaming for a kick to the poles, scrumhalf Melligan Frantz opted for tap penalty after tap penalty – feeding the forwards with go-forward ball.

Excelsior stemmed the tide with brilliant defence, until the ball came out wide for Van Rensburg who dived over for his match-winning second try, next to the corner flag. With the conversion missed, Klipfontein held a two point lead (13-11) to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

A penalty in the 70 th minute against Klipfontein dulled the mood of the crowd; Nel’s kick off the tee sailed wide to relief from local fans.

With Excelsior on the attack, the home team held on for dear life and when a Klipfontein player eventually booted the ball out while under pressure, the referee’s whistle blew to bring an end to a thrilling spectacle.

Near-pandemonium ensued with excited fans and management running on to the pitch in between players who had sunk to their knees. Klipfontein had carved a path in to the Adams Cup semi-final and in so doing, entered a new chapter in their rugby history. They will now play Evergreens Krakeel in the semi-finals.

Klipfontein captain, Cornelius Scheepers, was a relieved player after the final.

“I am so happy with this victory. It was a hard, physical game especially in the forwards but the preparation carried us through. The fitness and our defence were the game-breakers for us today. The entire team is my man of the match.”

Sheldrid Cannon was a proud coach, saying the game could have gone either way.

“Very close, very tough … I must say Excelsior are a well-coached, well-drilled unit. They are an unknown quantity … we had to phone around to ask about the team … our guts and character and fitness got us through.

“I am ecstatic … I’m incredibly proud the way stuck we it out under pressure right down to the wire but it’s hard work again this week as we make one last push to the semis.”

Other quarterfinal results:

Enon United 22 v Thistles 21

Evergreens Krakeel 22 v Newtown Wolves 14

Excelsior Middelburg 28 v Red Lions Humansdorp 22

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 11, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

