Kenton residents call for action after double murder

Kenton-on-Sea residents marched to the magistrate’s court on Monday February 9 to demand a speedy investigation into the murder of local couple Boneka Matiwana (60) and Willem Maasdorp (62) whose bodies were discovered in their home on January 28. The march and handover of a memorandum were coordinated by Eric Dili, chairperson of the Ekuphumleni Community Safety Committee.

Community members called the police after a bad smell led them to the horrific discovery of the couple’s decomposed bodies in their Phola Park, Ekuphumleni home on January 28.

The memorandum, signed by DIli, says the committee expresses its deep concern and outrage over the brutal and senseless murder.

“This heinous crime has left our community shaken and fearful.”

The memorandum demands that the investigation into the case be given the highest priority and urgency.

“The community is anxious for justice and reassurance that such incidents will not recur.”

The Ekuphumleni community is small, Dili points out, “making it feasible to identify and apprehend the culprit/s. We urge you to utilise all available resources to ensure a quick arrest and prosecution.”

Outside the court complex, copies of the memorandum were received by Kenton-on-Sea acting station commander Warrant Officer Gaye McKenzie and court manager for Alexandria and Kenton, Cynthia Mnyani.

Mnyani promised the gathering she would ensure all the relevant stakeholders received the memo so that they would be aware of the community’s concerns when the matter reaches the courts.

Speaking in isiXhosa on behalf of the Kenton-on-Sea Police Station, Detective Commander Warrant Officer Lindile Mlaza assured community members that the police were actively investigating the couple’s murder. He said in order for justice to be done, it was important that the police be allowed to do their work and requested their patience.

“Please bear with us,” he said. “The family of the deceased will be updated as the case progresses.”

While not pre-empting the investigation into the double murder, Dili says many crimes in the township are drug related. Speaking to Talk of the Town before the march, he said, “There is a lot of criminal activity, especially housebreaking and theft, across the whole township. Most of these are done by drug users desperate for cash and items to sell for their next fix.”

Dili believes most of the suppliers to the local dealers are from out of town – Gqeberha, Port Alfred and Makhanda.

“Even primary school children are being targeted by these dealers,” he said. “Our message is clear: the police must investigate the source and clear out these drug dealers.”

Among those marching was Ndlambe mayor Khululwa Ncamiso.

“It is important to stand up for vulnerable people, no matter who they are. We want the people who did this to be brought to book,” she said.

Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is requested to contact Detective Warrant-Officer Mlaza on 0824423862 or the nearest police station or Crime Stop at 0860010111. Callers may remain anonymous and information would be treated as confidential, McCarthy said.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, February 12, 2026. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

