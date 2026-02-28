Rabies confirmed in Cape fur seal at Cannon Rocks

A Cape fur seal which came ashore at the village of Cannon Rocks on Thursday February 19 has tested positive for rabies. This is the third confirmed case for the Eastern Cape.
Dr Greg Hofmeyr, curator of the marine mammal collection at Bayworld in Gqeberha, said the seal first swam ashore at Cape Padrone, some 5km west of Cannon Rocks on the afternoon of February 18.
Anglers encountered it and reported that it showed unprovoked aggression.
“A member of the local stranding network investigated and confirmed its behaviour. However, due to the isolation of the location nothing further could be done that day,” Hofmeyr said.
A stranding response team from Bayworld in Gqeberha arrived at Cannon Rocks early the next morning to investigate.
“Shortly before their arrival a seal was reported in the shallows in front of Cannon Rocks. The size and condition indicated that it was likely the same animal seen previously. Its body condition and behaviour were judged to be characteristic of rabies. Therefore permission was obtained to euthanase the animal,” Hofmeyr said. “Samples were taken for testing.”
Hofmeyr said this case extended the range of rabies in Cape fur seals eastwards by approximately 100km.
“It is a mere 20km from the nearest seal colony, at Black Rocks in Algoa Bay. Black Rocks is the easternmost and most isolated colony of Cape fur seals. This case indicates that it’s isolation may not have protected it from this disease, and that all colonies on the South African coast are potentially exposed.”
Hofmeyr reminded the public to keep their distance from seals, both in the sea and on land. Any sightings ashore, or of seals behaving strangely, or any carcasses of seals, should be reported to the Bayworld stranding hotline 071 724 2122 as soon as possible.
“Response to any seals ashore should only be by experts. The stranding response team are trained, experienced and vaccinated and have the appropriate equipment and permits to deal with these situations. Please note that all seals are protected by law and that it is an offence to harm or disturb them,” Hofmeyr said.
