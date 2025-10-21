Cow killed, vehicle damaged in R67 crash

A cow was killed and a vehicle badly damaged when it hit the animal on the R67 in Bathurst late on Monday afternoon, October 20, 2025.
South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said, “We can confirm that [Monday] night at about 5.40pm, Bathurst SAPS opened an Accident Report after a Chevrolet Spark sedan crashed into a cow on the R67 in Bathurst.”
McCarthy said the vehicle was travelling from Port Alfred to Bathurst, when, it was alleged, a cow walked into the road, causing a collision.
“The cow died on the scene and was removed by the alleged owner. The driver of the vehicle had no visible injuries,” McCarthy said.
