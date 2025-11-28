Spur celebrates birthday charitably

Spur Steak Ranches marked its annual birthday this year with a nationwide celebration of kindness and community spirit. On Wednesday, 22 October, more than 320 Spur restaurants across South Africa united under one purpose; to give back by hosting birthday parties for children and youth supported by local NGOs and NPOs.

The campaign, themed around joy and generosity, aimed to host over 10,000 guests nationwide turning the famous family restaurant’s birthday into a day of giving. Each franchise partnered with a local organisation, focusing primarily on children’s charities, to ensure that those who might not otherwise have the opportunity could experience the magic of a Spur birthday.

Port Alfred’s local Spur celebrated the day with the Beyond Limits Protective Workshop, they celebrated the establishments birthday with a lovely breakfast followed by large slizes of cake. The Beyond Limits Protective Workshop has been transforming lives in the community since 2016. Located at 14 Hallier Street, Beyond Limits provides vital support and training for young adults with intellectual disabilities, helping them build independence, skills, and confidence.

Founded through the efforts of the Beyond Limits Board and the Missionary Sisters of the Assumption, the organisation has grown steadily in response to community needs. In 2020, it expanded its Skills Training Centre to include both a Sheltered Employment Programme offering supervised work opportunities within the centre and a Supported Employment Programme, helping participants find jobs within the broader community.

In 2022, Beyond Limits officially became a Non-Profit Company (NPC), allowing it to sustain its mission through small enterprise development and accredited training services. The organisation is led by a team of dedicated voluntary directors who continue to strengthen and formalise its impact.

With a vision to serve as a centre of excellence in the Ndlambe area, Beyond Limits provides a safe, nurturing space where young adults with intellectual disabilities are valued and empowered to reach their full potential.

Tahoe Spur’s partnership with the organisation perfectly captured the spirit of the national initiative. Smiles, laughter, and joy filled the restaurant as guests enjoyed a day dedicated to celebration and community.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 30, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

Share this: Tweet



