Awareness walk fosters inclusivity

Enkuthazweni Special Needs Centre in Nemato recently hosted a walk, drawing members of the community together to promote inclusion, tackle stigma, and raise awareness around children with special needs.

The event, held under the theme of “Promoting Inclusion and Awareness”, aimed to encourage understanding and acceptance of people living with disabilities while supporting vulnerable children and their families.

Board members, parents, and community caregivers took an active role in planning and executing the event, which brought together 67 participants from the Port Alfred and Nemato communities. Throughout the day, participants engaged in discussions, games, and interactive activities that celebrated children with special needs and highlighted the importance of community support.

According to organisers, the event successfully achieved its goals of raising awareness and promoting positive attitudes toward children with disabilities. “The programme was a success and reached out to the community, helping to reduce stigma and encourage care and protection,” said one organizer. “It also gave parents an opportunity to connect, share ideas, and strengthen one another.”

Auxiliary worker Thembakazi Thandani reflected on the event, noting both its achievements and areas for improvement. “The process of organizing the awareness went well, and we were pleased with the turnout and support from local stakeholders,” she said. “The event was filled with fun, laughter, and excitement, showing the value of inclusion, especially for children who are often kept indoors and away from public life.”

Thandani also mentioned that while the absence of some local representatives such as the Ward Councillor and SPU was a challenge, the enthusiasm from participants and parents made the day memorable. She added that future events would benefit from improved transport logistics and broader publicity to ensure greater community participation.

Organizers have already set their sights on the future, with plans to host the awareness walk annually. The next edition aims to include more community members, stakeholders, and organisations from across the Ndlambe area, as well as to secure sponsorships to expand the event’s reach.

“The continuation of this event will build confidence, improve support, and show that every child regardless of their ability deserves to be seen, celebrated, and included,” Thandani said.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 30, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

