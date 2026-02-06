Celebrations at PAHS, Kings schools

The King’s School Port Alfred celebrated a significant achievement when its entire matric class of 2025 achieved Bachelor’s passes for their end of year examinations.

Excited teachers and learners popped champagne at the announcement on Tuesday as their cheers echoed around the school premises situated next to Green Fountain Resort off the R72.

Principal Rene Payne was in her element, and praised the school’s achievement

“We are very excited and full of gratitude. The teachers have worked hard, the learners have worked hard, the parents have shown their support. Some of these learners have been here since foundation phase … so it’s thanks to all the teachers for contributing to the success this year.”

Payne said though there was always anxiety among leaners and teachers in the build-up to the announcement of results, the school had nevertheless been confident of the outcome.

“We expected this because all our kids had achieved a 100% pass rate in their prelims with Bachelors passes. We had all just hoped that they would stick to what they had achieved in the prelims.

Payne said King’s School prides itself on its family oriented atmosphere that was a precursor for success.

“We work beautifully as a team and I have the most amazing staff and we all live up to our motto ‘Destiny in Christ’. Everyone is welcome here whether Christian or not.”

“I want to thank my teachers, learners and parents for putting in a 100% effort over the last year. We have achieved great results. The learners have all the doors open for them and we give them a real big thumbs up.”

Kings School matriculant, Amy Lindsay-Pearson, who achieved three distinctions, was over the moon with her results.

“I’m feeling great because I don’t have to worry about school again. I am taking a gap year to do a bunch of short courses and try to get qualifications for my music. I play the guitar and violin and I sing.”

“I’m not sure if I’ll go into music full time, but that is what the gap year is there for. It was a busy year with lots of studying … and I was fairly confident of my results.”

Inathi Dama who is off to university to study B Comm accounting, said she was both happy and relieved with her results.

“I am ecstatic … I am pretty pleased with my results. I have applied at different universities and haven’t decided which I will attend as yet.”

Dama said however, she had found the going tough in her matric year.

“At first it was quite challenging …the difficulty of matric is the pressure from outside .. people have a lot of expectations; even more than your own. My family though is very supportive and I appreciate that.”

Her mother, Sino Dama, seemed even more ecstatic than her daughter.

“I am so excited – it was not an easy year for Inathi but she did her best; she studied a lot and I thank God for everything. She didn’t sleep sometimes. She worked so hard. I’m so proud.

“It will be another stress if she studies outside Port Alfred, but I just pray that God will make a way for her.”

Port Alfred High School achieved a 97.4% matric pass rate though a few percentage points down from last year’s 98%.

Out of 76 learners who sat for the exams, 74 successfully passed, with 40 achieving a Bachelors pass, 30 diplomas and four higher certificates.

The school’s headmaster, Nigel Adams, addressing learners, parents and teachers in the school hall said it was thanks to a collaborative effort, that PAHS’ matrics came through with flying colours. He thanked parents, the entire PAHS staff and role-players who presented extra classes for their contributions throughout the year.

“Thank you to the learners for all the effort they put in. The department had extra programmes to prepare the matrics. The UWC LG Seta focused a lot on maths and science; and their input is one of the reasons we had a 100 % pass for physics.”

Adams said it was important that the school focused on constant improvement in STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

“It is important for us to have that shift when it comes to science and maths as we have started teaching maritime subjects (marine sciences and maritime economics). We are excited because in 2026 we will be starting with nautical science and this means we will have the full complement of marine sciences maritime economics and nautical science.”

Adams said the next cohort of 25 Grade learners had arrived from various parts of the province on Monday to prepare for the aviation programme offered in conjunction with 43 Air School.

Deputy principal Ann Willemse admitted that prelim results were not what they had expected but the extra classes and UWC’s LG Seta programme went a long way in helping turn the situation around.

“We are absolutely thrilled as a school; we had some challenges but there was a substantial improvement towards the end of the year. We are so proud of them (learners) with the extra work that they put in, especially weekend classes.

“Every cohort of Grade 12s is very different and for our teachers there is a lot of pressure. Results are analysed … you have to meet with subject advisors, with officials of the department and you are held to account.

She described PAHS teachers as passionate … extremely hard-working and always going the extra mile for learners. Willemse was asked for some words of advice to learners moving on to the next phase of their lives.

“A lot of our students moving to institutions such as Potch, UCT Rhodes, North West … this is a huge adjustment but I am confident they are independent, and have the skills to achieve their dreams. I will urge them to dream and just go for it.”

Former headgirl, Sarah Schultz with five distinctions came out tops as PAHS lux learner with an 85.7% pass and is preparing to study mechanical engineering at North West University. Schultz who started out at the school’s pre-primary phase 14 years ago, said it was difficult to part ways with her alma matter.

“It’s quite heartbreaking. I had such a great experience over `14 years. I met great people … I really liked my teachers and my principals. And my deputy principal (Ann Willemse) she was just amazing … I wouldn’t have got this far without her; she really made a difference.

“But I am so happy ecstatic; I can’t believe it and really didn’t expect it.”

“The school has made me more confident and positive every year; exposed me to so many circumstances and transformed me into a well-rounded individual. I love my family and my home and it’s going to be quite hard moving away … but I will take a it a day at a time.

Christiaan Naude who achieved the second highest average pass mark, (84%) also with six distinctions, will be studying chemical engineering at North West University this year.

“I’m going to be honest, I was truly stressed in the build up to the results. After walking out of the maths and physics papers, I thought there go my distinctions. But I managed to get it in the end and I am very happy.

“I want to say I am prepared for my next phase of my journey .. but you never know as you are never prepared as you need to be. As university is quite a change. The school year was a lot of work, sleepless nights, studying every weekend .. . and now it doesn’t stop, but that’s how it is. My mum and dad are very happy they made a lot of sacrifices and I am very appreciative of that.”

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, January 15, 2026. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

