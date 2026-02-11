Collaborative effort key, says new KFS principal

Port Alfred’s Kowie Foundation School principal, Trevor Von Berg, who stepped into the hot seat at the start of the new school term, believes that any school like KFS can only thrive through a collaborative effort with teachers, parents and wider community.

His predecessor, Nicky Rosslee, handed over the reins after deciding to put her hand to teaching in the classroom again, with Von Berg who retired from Woodridge College last year, being given the task of leading the school.

Von Berg’s teaching career started off at high school and private schools in Johannesburg after graduating with a B.Ed degree from Johannesburg University.

An opportunity to relocate to the Eastern Cape arose in 2005, when he accepted a teaching post at Woodridge College. There he transitioned in to the headmaster’s role in 2010 (prep, primary and high school) after five years as teacher, to develop the school in to one of the top educational institutions in the country.

“The farewell last year (from Woodridge) was sad and emotional … I had established a bond with children, parents, teachers and community. I thoroughly enjoyed my time there, but it is over now and I have to move forward as I still have lots to offer education,” he told Talk of the Town from his office.

“I was looking for something to keep me busy and I definitely wanted it to be the education sector as that is where my knowledge and passion lie. Kowie Foundation’s teachers and friends heard that I had retired and Nicky wanted to teach again and so here I am,” he said.

Von Berg who with his family, have been regular holidaymakers to Port Alfred for the past eight years, says the first week of the school term has been spent getting used to the system and structure at KFS.

“It’s a much smaller school than I am used to. However, that makes it easier … at a bigger school you have to have set routines and lots of meetings. The hardest thing is that I have to get to know the families and the children and it is like starting from a zero base again, and it takes time.”

Von Berg who enjoys sport, puts emphasis on allowing children to be involved in play activity outside the classroom.

“A lot of learning takes place outside class, they shouldn’t be sitting among four walls all day . It is vitally important that younger children get outside the classroom to play. At primary school we need to develop their confidence and creativity because the world is changing so rapidly.”

The experienced educationist is huge believer in what he terms “character education”.

“We need to teach the children to adapt and accept change. They need to be curious and ask the right questions. We need to teach them to have good morals, good virtues, to be kind, caring and respectful and be able to work with others. At primary school we have time to develop them, but it’s important they remain children.”

With all the normal fanfare around matric results, Von Berg believes that not enough emphasis is placed on the foundation phase education.

“A lot of our learners in South Africa are transitioning in to the intermediate phase without having the necessary writing and reading skills. Many are also lacking in numeracy skills and this puts them on the back foot. I just wish more resources and manpower would be put in to that sector.”

Von Berg says he has been made to feel very welcome in a short space of time at KFS which has helped him settle in.

“I have been made to feel very welcome by all staff here … we have a good team here. I enjoy the culture I have been introduced to here. Nicky sat with me this week and she had to answer many of my questions. Staff have been very open and have helped me out.

“I am definitely not authoritarian and I believe in collaborative effort …everyone working together to improve what is already there. There is always room for improvement, but the foundation is here already and the school is running well.”

Von Berg who with wife, Heather, has two daughters one an occupational therapist in London, and the other a teacher in Johannesburg, is excited about getting time out of the office to enjoy two favourite past times, golf and running. “Maybe bowls too, who knows?”.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, January 22, 2026. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

