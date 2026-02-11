All systems go for 2026 Bathurst Agricultural Show

Experience and dedication to tradition has kept the Bathurst Agricultural Show close to its roots at the heart of the Eastern Cape farming community for 175 years and Bathurst remains the undisputed home of magic and manure But imagination, innovation and a wider horizon bring new flavours and experiences to the 2026 Bathurst Agricultural Show, March 26-29 2026.

Farming is the foundation of the Show, and livestock features large. While possible foot and mouth restrictions mean stud cattle are unlikely to appear, their absence will be more than compensated for by fierce competition among farmers showcasing the fattest lambs, the largest oxen and the biggest kapaters. Visitors can also enjoy seeing pigs and a record-breaking number of poultry on display. A highlight of the event, The Elite Fat Stock and Kapater Livestock Sale, never fails to draw a crowd. Adding further value, panel discussions on key agricultural topics on Saturday morning will deliver expert insight, practical information and lively debate.

At the opposite end of the showgrounds, Woody Cape brings their finest buffalo and wildlife to the market at their annual auction at midday on Saturday March 28.

The main arena will be alive with action – not least the muti-discipline Bathurst Horse Show, presented by the Bathurst Riding Club. Horsey folk will be glued to the dressage and showing; everyone loves the spectacle of show jumping. This year’s event is expected to attract top riders from across the province and beyond.

A sheepdog display, the Graeme College Steel Band, the St Andrews Prep Marimba Band, the hilarious Lawnmower Race and much more will be other main arena highlights.

Reminisce through a parade of vintage and classic cars and bikes; imagine yourself into the driving seats of quad bikes, trucks, tractors and farm machinery and of course straight-up showroom cars.

Calls have already gone out for photographers to get clicking, marmaladers to get making, gardeners to get growing, crafters to get stitching and artists to put pencils and brushes to paper.

“This year’s Home & Garden as well as Art & Photography sections are going to be beautifully set up, with the help of BAS stalwarts with many years experience in this!” said Anne White, the BAS President. “Volunteers play such an important role in the Bathurst Agricultural Show and their passion for maintaining the integrity and traditions of the show shines through.”

Country is always the soul of the show, but a little more of the “town” part of the show’s slogan, ‘where town and country meet’, comes to play.

Colourful and inviting displays of craftwork and home-made jams and preserves will be complemented by a ‘Cask & Cuisine’ marquee where wine, gin, craft beer tastings and artisanal foods for sale to take home as well as superb cuisine served by Chef Ray Hanekom-Barnard and two course dinners in the evenings (bookings essential and please LIKE the Bathurst Agricultural Show Facebook page to see menus and booking details in the near future.)

Vendors offering quality products will fill the market section of the showgrounds (but don’t worry, there will still be a few “Smartie” buys for restless kids). The Food Court offers an array of grab and go delicious bites for visitors rushing off to see more. The stage at The Food Court will also offer ongoing entertainment, especially for the little ones.

The Kidz Zone & Creche offers a jam-packed children’s entertainment programme. Workshops from Dot Art to T- shirt printing, fun carnival games, jumping castle, Soak-A-Kid, face painting, kids rides around the grounds and a few BEEG surprises that will be revealed soon! When mom and dad are ready to spend some time out adulting, children will be well taken care of by an experienced childcare team.

Oh, and talking about adulting, Bulls’ Inn, next to the main arena, and the Ulysses Clubhouse will both feature live bands on Friday and Saturday evenings from 5pm to 9pm, including Who Invited Karen and the Kowie River Rockers.

A vibrant programme of local sporting and artistic talent is being lined up along with a programme of expert talks and hands-on workshops that you should book early to avoid disappointment.

There will be a pensioners’ discount on the first day of the show, Thursday, which will also be when most school groups attend.

Talk of the Town will be providing weekly updates as planning gathers momentum. Updates also on the website, www.thebas.co.za and their Facebook Page – Bathurst Agricultural Show. For more information email bas@thebas.co.za

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, January 22, 2026. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

