Collaboration the key

Ukhanyo Secondary School principal names lots of partners when he discusses what contributed to the school’s steady rise from a pass rate of 30% to 2025’s 90.9%. Starting with Grade 12 teachers who gave 100, “But from Grade 8, every teacher played a role in nurturing these kids,” Jonas said.

Ward 1 councillor Asanda Nyumka, local police, the clinic staff, the Department of Social Development, Home affairs, the SGB, the local ANC branch, “and most of all the parents,” Jonas said.

“The parents cooked for the learners and slept here during the matric camps. That helped with a big responsibility – sand it was great for the learners to see their parents around.”

The Department of Education’s Ndlambe Circuit Manager Ntomboxolo Ntanga had been hands-on with support and motivation.

Of the 77 who wrote Grade 12, 70 passed. Of those, 31 achieved Bachelors passes.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, January 15, 2026. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

