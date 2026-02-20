Visitors flock to Sunshine Coast

Sunshine Coast Tourism says higher visitor volumes and stronger revenues in the 2025–2026 summer season confirm that the local visitor economy continues to grow. Chair Wouter Hensens presented the results of the Port Alfred Business and Tourism Forum’s annual survey at its first networking meeting of the year at the Royal Port Alfred Golf Club on Tuesday February 3. At the same meeting, the pressing need for affordable accommodation for large numbers of people visiting the area for mgidis and the eCawa Music Festival during the festive season was put on the table.

The season review for eastern Ndlambe was prepared by Wouter Hensens, chair of the Sunshine Coast Tourism Board. He said the period was generally characterised by a vibrant atmosphere, strong performance from food and beverage establishments, and positive feedback on cleanliness and safety in public spaces.

Survey feedback from local tourism businesses showed that 45% reported a better season than the previous year, while a further 32% indicated that volumes were on par with 2024–2025. Only 13% of respondents had reported lower volumes, and 10% described 2025–2026 as their best season ever.

In revenue terms, 67% of businesses had matched or exceeded last year’s turnover, with 30% reporting around 110% of last year’s revenue and 24% reporting growth of 120% or more.

“These results confirm that, despite challenges, the local visitor economy remains resilient and continues to grow,” Hensens said.

Respondents had highlighted particular success in the food and beverage sector, which outperformed year-on-year, supported by steady visitor flows and strong local demand.

“Many businesses and visitors complimented the cleanliness of town, beaches and public areas, noting that they felt safe and that public spaces were generally well cared for and orderly,” Hensens reported. “Sunshine Coast Tourism’s own services were rated positively, with an average satisfaction score of 7.9 out of 10, and comments praised new signage in Bathurst, good advertising, and the usefulness of weekly updates.”

However, the season had also exposed areas of concern that require coordinated attention from stakeholders.

“Water interruptions were repeatedly mentioned as a major issue, alongside sewerage problems in Van der Riet Street and Wharf Street. Certain roads, such as Park Road and the road to Bathurst, were cited as needing repair or being repaired too late for the peak season. Reflecting these issues, average satisfaction with municipal services declined from previous years to 5.3 for the 2025–2026 season,” Hensens reported.

“Looking ahead, businesses are calling for more structured evening entertainment and events for younger visitors, as well as increased promotion in busy areas such as the malls and fuel stations. Some respondents also asked for more inclusive promotion of smaller businesses across digital platforms to ensure broad-based benefits from tourism marketing. Sunshine Coast Tourism will use this feedback to refine its priorities for the coming year, working with the municipality, private sector and community partners to address infrastructure challenges while building on the clear strengths of the destination.

Affordable accommodation

Representing Alexandria Business and Tourism, Alroy Taai said while upmarket hunting lodges and other accommodation in the area was fully occupied during the festive season, there was a dire shortage of affordable accommodation for out-of-towners who come for mgidis – the homecoming celebrations for young men returning from ulwaluko (initiation).

“Lots of parents send their boys to our area for initiation because they know they will be safe,” Taai said. The last initiation season had seen no fewer than 84 candidates safely and successfully returning from ulwaluko.

“Relatives come with their families to celebrate at mgidis and they battle to find suitable affordable accommodation,” Taai said. There could be as many as 150 people attending a mgidi, many from out of town, Taai said.

West Bank Port Alfred homestay and SimSim Travel owner Khanyisa Mabece added to that, saying there was often an accommodation shortage when there was a church gathering, or a funeral.

“There could be as many as 400 people attending a funeral,” Mabece said. “And as many as 100 of those could be from out of town.”

The eCawa Music Festival on December 24 had attracted 12 000 people, many from out of town.

However, few had booked overnight accommodation added Hensens. He noted that there was currently no representation from homestay owners and proposed that they should be brought on to the Sunshine Coast Tourism Board.

Training

Port Alfred Business Forum chair Clinton Millard reported that Kleinemonde beaches had been very popular during the season, mostly with locals.

“There was also a lot of cross-pollination between the towns – Kenton, Kleinemonde, Port Alfred and Bathurst,” he said.

Millard said the hospitality training course offered ahead of the season by Sunshine Coast Tourism in partnership with Stenden SA had made a marked difference in the quality of hospitality services.

“You can see the difference with casuals who have done the course,” he said..

This year, 30 had been trained, most sponsored by hospitality establishments.

“Many casuals get full-time jobs after doing this course and working a season,” Hensens noted.

Duckpond

The low water level in Port Alfred’s Duckpond – the wetland that forms an attractive centrepiece for several CBD businesses – was discussed.

Millard noted that any action to restore water to the environment, whether through digging channels or other means, would require environmental approval through the municipality.

An incident in which two people were bitten by off-leash dogs on East Beach was flagged as a threat to visitors’ safety there. A solution had been proposed for a section of the beach east of the second parking lot to be demarcated for dogs off leash.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, February 5, 2026. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

