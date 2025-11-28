Cross-country stars rewarded

The Ndlambe Cross Country programme which kicked off four years ago with hopes of a bright future, continues to produce athletes who are earmarked to reach the pinnacle in their chosen sport.

Founders Sticks Stiglingh of Kowie Striders and Vuyo Nkayi of Upper Ego Athletics, highlighted the successes of the development initiative when 78 athletes received 60 medals and 18 trophies for their achievements during the season at Friday’s prize-giving ceremony at PA Country Club.

Stiglingh and Nkayi kicked off the programme four years ago armed with a vision and passion that has helped produce 13 athletes who have qualified for the EP championships. The development programme is run under the auspices of EP Athletics.

Others, like up and coming star, 19-year-old Thandolwethu Matsalo of Kowie Striders, who won the EP cross-country championship in his division in Gqeberha two months ago, will participate in the SA Championships in Bloemfontein next month. Matsalo was adjudged EP Athletics’ athlete of the year two years ago after winning two silver medals at SA Champs.

Stiglingh in his main address to athletes, parents and teachers and coaches was high in his praise of their commitment.

“I would like to thank everyone from brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, schools, coaches and the athletes … if it were not for your support, then this league would not have been the success it is.

“When we started four years ago I think we got 81 athletes registered … we’ve built slowly on that and this year every race we had about 280 athletes participating. That is quite unbelievable.”

Among the athletes who participated at the EP championships, called up to present themselves to the audience, were gold medalists, Matsalo, Liesl van Zyl, Gabrielle Schweyer and Nicholas Cox.

“Can you imagine previously we wouldn’t have something like this … and this is all about the development of athletes and coaches. It has also helped the clubs to attract more athletes, and schools are getting more involved. Four out of this group have also gone to SA championships and this is a great, great achievement.”

Stiglingh also paid tribute to Kowie Striders’ chairman and prize-giving emcee, Mike Nunan, for his continued support of the programme.

“The backbone of an event like this is always the behind-the-scenes people. Thank you Mike, you go to venues like Kenton and you are always assisting us. And a big thank you to Vuyo (Nkayi) …he never gets angry even when he gets blasted when there is a problem with results. So Vuyo, thank you very much, for being there in the background playing that important role.”

The programme caters for runners from ages eight to 75, ranges over distances from 2 to 8km and is organised at four different venues during the season.

Among the participating schools are Kenton Primary, Kowie Foundation, Kings school Port Alfred, Alexandria Christian Academy, Kuyasa, Nomzamo, and Gill College. Particpating clubs are Kowie Striders, Volo Vikings, Upper Ego Athletics, Bathurst Running Clubs.

Jason Smith, who helps oversee the Volo Vikings Club in Kenton-on-Sea, said running had experienced an uptick since club participation in the cross-country programme.

“We used to have only three or four kids coming down to these races now we have something like 15.

“It helps keep the youngsters away from the social ills, and it helps with academics and discipline as well. There is huge talent coming through; we have some athletes going to EP championships for road races as well as cross-country.”

One of the club’s athletes, Buthshabetu Kayi, has been excellent form for his club.

“His done very well, but the fact that he’s working now is probably impacting his training schedule. But it’s his running that helped land him the job. They (employer) had seen him win the Rhino Run and other races … and probably reckoned, if he is such a good runner, he is probably a hard worker too.”

Lukhanyo Mafani, 19, of Mary Waters who won athlete of the year in his division, ahead of Matsalo who did not feature in all the races, was elated with his success.

“I really enjoy cross-country … I started training with Thandolwethu (Matsalo) and he was the one who encouraged me . We train together and he even shares his training programme. I really look up to him.”

Another top Kowie Striders athlete, 19-year-old AKhanya Ngesi of Kowie Striders, won athlete of the year in her division, followed by Carla Clotz and Lydia Bronkhorst of Gill College.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 30, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

Share this: Tweet



