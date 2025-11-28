Charities benefit from annual golf day

Friday’s annual Betterball Stableford Charity Golf Day in aid of PA Soup Kitchen and Loaves and Fishes at Royal Port Alfred Golf Club, drew a large number of individual golfers and companies who dug deep in to pockets to assist with the organisations’ biggest income stream in support of their feeding outreaches. About 100 sponsors big – and small – contributed to this year’s drive, with major sponsors Build It and Nemato and Rosehill Spars leading the way in that regard. Roche Vorster representing Spar, said it was “fantastic” to see the support for the golf charity drive from the Port Alfred community. “We feel that no community should go hungry; we believe in the power of a hot meal and in the power of hope, dignity and lending a helping hand. The team at the soup kitchen provide food to the needy, but more than that, a safe place and haven for those who need it in the community.” An emotional Debra Harris of PA Soup Kitchen said she was overwhelmed and grateful for the response from sponsors – especially Build It and Spar – who will ensure that the feeding scheme can continue its work.
This article was first published in Talk of the Town, October 30, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays