Charities benefit from annual golf day

riday’s annual

Better

ball

Stableford

Charity Golf Day in aid of PA Soup Kitchen and Loaves and Fishes at Royal Port Alfred Golf Club, drew

a large number of

individual golfers and companies who dug deep in to pockets to

assist

with the organisations’ biggest income stream in support of their feeding outreach

es

.

About 100 sponsors big – and small – contributed to this year’s drive, with

major

sponsors

Build

It and

Nemato

and

Rosehill

Spars

leading the way in that regard

.

Roche Vorster

representing

Spar, said it was “fantastic” to see the support for the golf charity drive from the Port Alfred community. “We feel that no community should go hungry; we believe in the power of a hot meal and in the power of hope, dignity and lending a helping hand. The team at the soup kitchen provide food to the need

y, but more than that, a safe place and haven for those who need it in the community.” An emotional

Debra

Harris of PA Soup Kitchen said she was overwhelmed and grateful for the response from sponsors

–

especially

Build It and Spar –

who will ensure that the feeding scheme can

continue its work

.