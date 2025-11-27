Surfer, NSRI save two lives on East Beach

wo men’s lives were saved at East Beach, Port Alfred, on Wednesday November 26, thanks to the combined efforts of a good Samaritan and the NSRI.
Keryn van der Walt, NSRI Port Alfred duty coxswain, said at 3.10pm on, Wednesday, NSRI Port Alfred duty crew were activated following reports by a Multi-Security guard patrolling East Beach of a drowning in progress there.
NSRI rescue swimmers and the NSRI rescue vehicle, Multi-Security and Gardmed ambulance services, responded directly to the scene while the NSRI duty crew responded to the NSRI Port Alfred station 11 rescue base. There the NSRI rescue craft Rescue 11 Alpha was launched.
There were three people in distress in the surf zone. They had been caught in rip currents while swimming.
On arrival at the scene one teenager, 19, had been able to get to shore safely unassisted and he was not injured.
A second teenager, also 19, was assisted ashore by a local surfer. The good Samaritan had reached the teenager in the surf zone and was able to rescue him safely to the beach using his surfboard.
He was suffering non-fatal drowning symptoms and was taken into the care of Gardmed paramedics.
The third person, a 25-year-old man, was still caught in rip currents and had been swept towards the back breakers.
The NSRI rescue craft, while approaching towards the man still in distress, noticed that he was disappearing under the water.
The NSRI crew were able to rescue the man onto the NSRI rescue craft and bring him to the beach. There, in a serious condition, he was taken into the care of Gardmed paramedics.
The 25-year-old, in a serious but stable condition, and one teenager, in a stable condition, were both transported to hospital by Gardmed ambulance, where they are recovering in the care of doctors and nurses.
They are expected to make full recoveries.
The Multi-Security patrol officer who raised the alarm, the swift response of NSRI, Gardmed ambulance services and the good Samaritan surfer are commended for contributing to saving the lives of the 2 casualties.
Please visit www.nsri.org.za for more information.
NSRI EMERGENCY: 087 094 9774
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.