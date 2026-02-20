Bathurst Horse Show and 4×4 jamboree bring thrills to BAS ’26

IN ACTION AT BAS ’26: Monster truck Tiny’s owners, Algoa Steel, say it’s by far the biggest Jeep in the Eastern Cape. Powered by a V8 and fully 4x4 with a diff-lock front and rear, Tiny will be in action at this year’s Bathurst Agricultural Show from 26-29 March 2026. At a width of 560mm and a rim diameter close to 60cm (22.5 inches) this extreme offroad giants massive agricultural tyres alone are enough to impress. Picture: SUPPLIED
Whether it’s four legs or four wheels that make your blood race, the excitement is scaled up for this year’s Bathurst Agricultural Show at the Bathurst Showgrounds, 26-29 March 2026. 
The beloved Bathurst Horse Show returns for the full duration of the show, 26-29 March. This iconic event, part of the Bathurst Agricultural Show, promises a thrilling showcase of equestrian talent across Show Jumping, Showing, and Dressage. 
Spectators can look forward to exciting demonstrations of Western Mounted Games and Mounted Archery. An arena favourite, Formation Riding, joins the programme alongside the ever-popular Fancy Dress class, where riders and their horses transform into imaginative duos. 
Synonymous with fun, camaraderie, and lasting memories, the show proudly hosts multi-generational competitors, with some families spanning four generations. Join us for a celebration of community and equestrian excellence. 
Meanwhile, at the opposite end of the showgrounds, you can watch in awe as the Eastern Cape 4 x 4 Challenge Club hosts an exciting 4 x 4 jamboree. Hold your breath at what will look impossible: this display of extreme 4×4-ing that features rock crawlers and other off road modified vehicles competing on a ridiculously difficult track over stupid mounds, over a derelict vehicle and huge pits in the ground.  
A special kind of crazy thrill is watching a Monster Truck in action. All of that starts at 9am on  Saturday 28 March. 
The show map and programme are coming up soon! Keep your eyes peeled and buy the paper every week to get the right information in your hands. 
  • This article was first published in Talk of the Town, February 5, 2026. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

