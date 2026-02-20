Whether it’s four legs or four wheels that make your blood race, the excitement is scaled up for this year’s Bathurst Agricultural Show at the Bathurst Showgrounds, 26-29 March 2026.

The beloved Bathurst Horse Show returns for the full duration of the show, 26-29 March. This iconic event, part of the Bathurst Agricultural Show, promises a thrilling showcase of equestrian talent across Show Jumping, Showing, and Dressage.

Spectators can look forward to exciting demonstrations of Western Mounted Games and Mounted Archery. An arena favourite, Formation Riding, joins the programme alongside the ever-popular Fancy Dress class, where riders and their horses transform into imaginative duos.

Synonymous with fun, camaraderie, and lasting memories, the show proudly hosts multi-generational competitors, with some families spanning four generations. Join us for a celebration of community and equestrian excellence.

Meanwhile, at the opposite end of the showgrounds, you can watch in awe as the Eastern Cape 4 x 4 Challenge Club hosts an exciting 4 x 4 jamboree. Hold your breath at what will look impossible: this display of extreme 4×4-ing that features rock crawlers and other off road modified vehicles competing on a ridiculously difficult track over stupid mounds, over a derelict vehicle and huge pits in the ground.

A special kind of crazy thrill is watching a Monster Truck in action. All of that starts at 9am on Saturday 28 March.

The show map and programme are coming up soon! Keep your eyes peeled and buy the paper every week to get the right information in your hands.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, February 5, 2026. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

