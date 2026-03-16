No live cattle – but show will go on!

Bathurst Agricultural Show cancels live cattle exhibitions due to ongoing foot-and-mouth disease risk
While the Bathurst Agricultural Show remains on track to deliver a full programme of family-friendly activities, agricultural displays, entertainment, food stalls, and community events over the four days of the show, organisers have cancelled events involving live cattle.
In a media release today, organisers said, “The Society have decided, following careful consideration and in line with expert veterinary guidance, there will be no live cattle exhibited or present at the upcoming 2026 Bathurst Agricultural Show, scheduled for 26–29 March 2026.”
Organisers said this precautionary decision had been made in close consultation with Agri Eastern Cape (AgriEC). Amid the ongoing national outbreak affecting livestock across South Africa , this reflected the most responsible approach to help mitigate the risk of further spreading foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).
The popular Elite Fat Stock Auction and Competition would proceed as planned but in an adapted online format. Bidding and viewing would be conducted digitally, with large screens positioned in the stock area at the showgrounds to allow attendees to follow the proceedings live.
“This innovative solution ensures the competition remains accessible and exciting for participants and spectators alike,” said organisers.
“There is tremendous enthusiasm from farmers for the Fat Stock competition this year, bolstered by excellent cash prizes and exciting sponsorship support from Farmers Weekly. The event continues to highlight top-quality livestock production and rewards excellence in the sector.”
At this stage, sheep and goats would be permitted at the show, subject to all necessary biosecurity protocols and compliance with current movement and exhibition guidelines.
“The Bathurst Agricultural Society thanks farmers, stakeholders, and AgriEC for their collaboration and understanding. We look forward to welcoming the community to an enjoyable and responsible show while prioritising animal health and industry recovery,” the organisers said.
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