SA moves to alert level 4 for 14 days: Cyril Ramaphosa

Beaches and parks will remain open.

Schools will close from Wednesday as holidays are moved forward, and all schools must be closed by Friday.

Restaurants and other eateries will only be permitted to sell food for take-away or delivery.

“This is because it is not possible for patrons to wear masks while eating or drinking in these establishments,” said Ramaphosa.

Visits to old age homes, care facilities and other ‘congregant settings’ will be restricted. The measures are to be in place across the country from Monday to Sunday July 11.

This is a developing story.

