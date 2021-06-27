SA moves to alert level 4 for 14 days: Cyril Ramaphosa

All gatherings are prohibited, effectively immediately, except for funerals with a maximum of 50 people, said President Cyril Ramaphosa. The sale of all alcohol is banned and a curfew will be in effect from 9pm.

#Level4: Employers are encouraged to allow their employees to work from home unless it is necessary for them to perform work on-site.

All social, religious, political, and other gatherings of any size are prohibited. Restaurants and other eateries may only serve food for takeaway or delivery.

To ease pressure on hospitals, the sale of #alcohol will be prohibited for on-site or off-site consumption for 14 days.

#Level4: All public and private #schools will start to close from Wednesday, 30 June.

Under #Level4 traveling and out of #Gauteng is permitted only for work, transporting goods, funerals or to return home. Travelling between other provinces is allowed.

President #CyrilRamaphosa: Masks are mandatory in all public spaces to protect yourself and others. #Level4

