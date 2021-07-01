Accident on Southwell Road

Traffic heading toward the CBD on Southwell Road was held up this morning by an overturned truck on the final bend before the Main Street turnoff.

The accident occurred a few minutes after 11am this morning and witnesses said the truck seemed to be travelling too quickly down the hill. The truck was apparently transporting paint although this remains unverified.

Security personnel and an ambulance attended the scene and police diverted traffic to avoid further holdups.

We have not been informed of any casualties but have asked police for a statement which we will publish once received.

