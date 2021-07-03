Makhanda motorists bust for transporting booze during level 4 of the Covid-19 lockdown

Two Eastern Cape motorists have been arrested for transporting alcohol in contravention of the Disaster Management Act (DMA) regulations.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Sgt Majola Nkohli said the motorists were arrested in Makhanda on Friday.

“The multidimensional intervention operation has pounced on two motorists for transporting liquor and were charged in terms of the DMA regulations in Makhanda last night,” said Nkohli.

“On Friday evening, members were conducting a vehicle check point at Queens Street, Makhanda, when two vehicles were stopped during a routine check. A 21-year-old driver (woman) of a white Opel Corsa was arrested for transporting over 13 litres of liquor. A second vehicle, white VW Polo was found with over 20 litres of liquor, and a 30-year-old driver was arrested for contravening the Disaster Management Act regulations.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa banned the sale of alcohol when he placed the country on level 4 in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 on Sunday.

“The sale of alcohol for both on-site and off-site consumption is prohibited,” Ramaphosa announced during the “family meeting”.

“Our ministerial advisory committee has advised that the limited restrictions previously imposed were not that effective and that a prohibition will ease the pressure that is placed on hospital services by alcohol-related emergency incidents.”

The gazetted regulations states that: “the sale, dispensing and distribution of liquor is prohibited. The transportation of liquor is prohibited, except where alcohol is required for industries producing hand sanitisers, disinfectants, soap, alcohol for industrial use and household cleaning products.”

by Philani Nombembe

