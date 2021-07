SASSA Social Grant July 2021

SASSA has recently released a payment schedule for the month of July, and are as follows:

Older Person’s Grants will be paid from 6 July 2021 ( Including all other grants that are linked to older person’s grants)

Disability Grants will be paid from 7 July 2021 including any grant linked to these accounts

All other grants will be paid from 8 July 2021 #SASSACARES

