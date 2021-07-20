KZN mall takes flak for thanking Cele and police for protection during unrest, without acknowledging public

But community members and customers were “outraged” and disgusted.

In over 1,200 comments, they expressed their disappointment that the mall chose to thank the police when community members and private security companies had in fact protected the biggest shopping centre in the city from looters.

“The very brave families, who stood shoulder to shoulder to protect the mall, are the very same ones who support your business. Let’s be fair in the media and thank them decently for what they have done, the many hours of braving the cold and leaving their families at home. You would not want to stand alone should it happen again one day. From SA Community Crime Watch we would like to say thank you PMB for standing up and protecting what is yours. Liberty Midlands Mall we challenge you to do the same. Dedicate one wall where communities can write messages of hope and thanks to these brave soldiers,” SA Community Crime Watch commented on the post.

Others said the post was a slap in the face.

“Shame on you Liberty Midlands Mall. To the community and all the private security companies that made the sacrifices to protect the mall, you are the real heroes,” Marlini Moodley commented.

Balu Ngubane said she was disappointed.

“Liberty Midlands Mall I am so disappointed in you! How could you not mention the community as well as private security companies that stood the ground and said the mall will not be burnt or looted? Mxim shame on you for your selfishness. If I had an option to shop somewhere else I would have gone there because you have shown that you don’t care for the very same people that boosts your business,” she commented.

The mall then posted an apology.